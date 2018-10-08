Man arrested after masked raider armed with hammer robs William Hill bookmakers

A man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery after a masked raider armed with hammer stole cash from William Hill bookmakers.

Durham Police have arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with the incident which took place on Sixth Street, Horden, at around 7.30pm on Saturday.

He remains in police custody where he is being questioned by officers.

A spokesman for the force said: "A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a robbery at William Hill bookmakers in Sixth Street, Horden on Saturday evening.

"He is currently in custody and is being questioned by officers."

A masked man entered the premises and threatened staff with a hammer, before making off with a quantity of cash.

A reward has been offered, by the Association of British Bookmakers (ABB), for information that successfully leads to a conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Durham Police on 101.

Callers are asked to quote incident number 419 of Oct 6 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.