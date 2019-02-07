Man arrested after police carry out drugs raid in Hartlepool

One man has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A and Class C drugs after police carried out a raid in Hartlepool.

On Thursday, February 7, officers from the Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team executed a Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Warrant in the Brenda Road area.

Police say a number of items have been seized from the address during the raid.'Image by Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team.

Officers acted on information received from residents of the Foggy Furze Ward and intelligence gathered by officers in the area.

Police say a number of items were seized from the address including various substances believed to be controlled drugs along with scales, mobile phones and a large quantity of cash.

They say large kitchen knife was also seized from the area the suspected drugs were located.

A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, possession with intent to supply class C drugs and money laundering.

A 34-year-old woman and a 40-year-old woman are due to attend Hartlepool Police Station on a voluntary basis to help police with their inquiries.

Sgt Adrian Dack of the Hartlepool Community Safety Team said “Numerous pieces of information received from several concerned members of the public living in the area, along with the hard work from the team, have allowed us to obtain a search warrant for the address.

"A quantity of drugs and a large amount of cash were recovered after we forced entry resulting in the arrest of one man from the location.

"A further two women will be assisting us with our inquiries at a later date.

"The message is clear; our communities are prepared to stand up to criminal activity and we will endeavour to do something about it as long as you continue to provide us with the information.

"Don’t be disheartened if we don’t act the following day or even the following week as we need time to build up the evidence.

"We are listening.”

The Hartlepool Community Safety Team say they will be liaising with the landlord regarding the tenants of the property and if they do not want to assist, police will pursue a premises closure order on the address with the assistance of Hartlepool Borough Council.

To report drug dealing in your area call 101 or in an emergency dial 999.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 anonymously.