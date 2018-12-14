Man arrested after police discover £84,000 cannabis farm

A man has been arrested after police discovered a cannabis farm worth more than £80,000

Around 100 plants, estimated to be worth around £84,000, were discovered at an address in Mendip Road in Billingham at around 9.30pm yesterday evening.

The police raid took place last night

A man was arrested on suspicion of production of class B drugs. He remains in custody at this time.

Inspector Mark Doherty said: "Officers will always act upon information given regarding drugs activity.

"Drugs can blight the lives of local communities and we would always encourage anyone with information to contact us so that we can tackle the problem and remove drugs from the streets of Cleveland."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Police have seized 100 plants