Man arrested after van collides with nine-year-old boy in Hartlepool

Emergency services were called to Owton Manor Lane, in Hartlepool, at just before 6pm on Monday, September 26, following the incident.

The boy was treated by paramedics on the scene and was taken to Stockton’s University Hospital of North Tees.

Cleveland Police have asked for witnesses to come forward after a 23-year-old man was arrested.

Police arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of drug driving and on suspicion of careless driving.

The force said in a statement: “Police attended a collision involving a nine-year-old boy and a Ford Transit van on Owton Manor Lane in Hartlepool just before 6pm yesterday, Monday, September 26.

“The boy was taken to hospital and discharged later that evening and a 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and on suspicion of careless driving. He was released under investigation while inquiries continue.