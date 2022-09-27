News you can trust since 1877
Man arrested after van collides with nine-year-old boy in Hartlepool

A man was arrested after a nine-year-old boy had to be taken to hospital following a collision with a van.

By Pamela Bilalova
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 12:18 pm
Emergency services were called to Owton Manor Lane, in Hartlepool, at just before 6pm on Monday, September 26, following the incident.

The boy was treated by paramedics on the scene and was taken to Stockton’s University Hospital of North Tees.

Cleveland Police have asked for witnesses to come forward after a 23-year-old man was arrested.

Police arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of drug driving and on suspicion of careless driving.

The force said in a statement: “Police attended a collision involving a nine-year-old boy and a Ford Transit van on Owton Manor Lane in Hartlepool just before 6pm yesterday, Monday, September 26.

“The boy was taken to hospital and discharged later that evening and a 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and on suspicion of careless driving. He was released under investigation while inquiries continue.

“Witnesses or drivers with dash cam footage are asked to contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number, quoting ref 173107.”

