Police officers and paramedics attended an address in Shotton Colliery on Wednesday, September 28, following a report of a child “suffering a medical episode”.

Durham Constabulary have said that the two-year-old girl was taken by air ambulance to the Royal Victoria Infirmary, in Newcastle, where she remains in a critical condition.

Police added that a man has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in custody.

A police vehicle was also “deliberately damaged” while officers attended the scene.

People have been asked to refrain from speculating as detectives continue to investigate the circumstances of the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Christopher Barker said: “We appreciate that friends, family and neighbours are deeply concerned by this incident.

"But we ask that the community refrains from speculation over the circumstances or naming of those involved online.

“A police vehicle was deliberately damaged whilst in attendance at the scene and I’d like to remind the public that obstructing our officers as they carry out their enquiries is not helpful.

“Please allow us the space to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances of the incident.”

The Great North Air Ambulance said on Thursday: “Yesterday our critical care team were activated at 3.48pm to reports of a medical incident at Shotton Colliery.