Man charged after police chase over suspected stolen car in Hartlepool

A man is due to appear in court following a police pursuit involving a suspected stolen car in Hartlepool.

Cleveland Police said that officers were called out shortly before 10am yesterday, with several police cars involved.

The scene following a police chase involving a suspected stolen car in Hartlepool on Tuesday morning.

The chase started in Fulthorpe Avenue, in the King Oswy area of Hartlepool, and came to a dramatic end when several police cars surrounded the Volkswagen and brought it to a stop in the shadow of Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, next to the war memorial at Victory Square.

The operation resulted in two men and a woman being arrested by officers at the scene.

The force now says that one man aged 35 from Hartlepool has been charged with aggravated taking without consent, dangerous driving, driving with no insurance, driving with no licence, fraud, theft, fail to stop and possession of a class A drug.

He is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates Court this afternoon.

A 32-year-old woman has been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue and a 22-year-old man has been released with no further action.

The incident was filmed by a crew attached to the traffic unit as part of the Police Interceptors TV show, which returned to television screens this week.

During the incident the car travelled down Fulthorpe Avenue, West View Road, Davison Drive, Winterbottom Avenue, Raby Road, passing the busy Morrisons supermarket and it was stopped by police in Victoria Road, opposite the Civic Centre.

