Man charged with arson with intent to endanger life after firecrews are called to Hartlepool house blaze in early hours of morning

A man is due in court tomorrow, charged with arson to endanger life, after a house fire in Hartlepool early today.

Christopher Raw, 36, is also charged with burgling a house.

Firecrews were called shortly before 1am

He is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court in the morning.

A Cleveland Fire Brigade spokeswoman said: "We were called at 00.58am to a house in Whitburn Street, Hartlepool.

"Two appliances from Hartlepool and one from Billingham attended. There was smoke and heat damage to the bedroom and smoke damage to the rest of first floor.

"The incident was handed over to the police as part of an on-going investigation."

The fire was in Whitburn Streert

A Cleveland Police spokeswoman said: "Police were called to a report of an incident on Whitburn Street during the early hours of this morning. On arrival a fire was discovered at the property.

"A 36-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of arson with intent and currently remains in custody.

"Enquiries are ongoing."