Man charged with murder of Hartlepool mum Kelly Franklin

A man has been charged with murdering Hartlepool mum-of-three Kelly Franklin.

The 29-year-old died in Oxford Road, near to Chaucer Avenue, on Friday.

Kelly Franklin

Police have charged 30-year-old Torbjorn Kettlewell (also known as Ian Kettlewell), of Oval Grange in Hartlepool with murder and possession, of a bladed article.

He is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates Court today, Monday August 6.

A 48-year-old woman has been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

Specially trained officers are supporting Kelly’s family and Cleveland Police have appealed for any witnesses to come forward, especially drivers with dash cam footage of the incident.

Passers-by have described how they fought to save Kelly's life.

"Detectives would like to again appeal for any witnesses to the incident to get in touch with them," said a force spokesman.

"Police believe that Oxford Road would have been busy with vehicles travelling along Oxford Road on Friday evening, and that it is a route often used by buses and taxis."

Flowers have been left near to the scene of the incident in tribute to Kelly Franklin.

Among the messages is one which says: "Kelly, we haven't got answers, we don't know why, but what we do know you will be sadly missed by everyone around you, especially your three beautiful children

"RIP in the hands of God and we promise you that we will make sure your three angels will never got forget you."

Any drivers who were in the area of Oxford Road near to Chaucer Avenue at around 9pm on Friday evening, particularly anyone who may have dash cam footage, are asked to call them on 101.