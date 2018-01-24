Man City-coloured funeral to honour Hartlepool family man Dean Moore

More than a hundred people wearing light blue turned out to say goodbye to Manchester City fan and popular Hartlepool businessman Dean Moore.

Mourners wearing blue scarves and football tops in tribute to Dean’s love of the team, filled Stranton Cemetery & Crematorium to pay their respects to the much-loved family man who tragically died aged just 56 on Friday, January 5, at the University Hospital of North Tees after contracting bronchopneumonia.

Family and friends make their way in to Stranton Crematorium. Pic: Frank Reid.

Dean, from Burwell Walk, worked as a financial adviser for Jupiter Financial Services - named after his love of astronomy - based in Scarborough Street.

The dad of four and devoted husband to wife Diane Moore, 48, leaves behind daughter Claire Moore, 25, son Christopher Moore, 28, step son Jonathan Lobley, 28, and step daughter Eleanor Round, 19.

He also had three grandchildren, Leoni Lawson, 12, Lily Moore, seven, and Max Moore, five.

Paying tribute to her dad, daughter Claire read out a poem written in his memory which said that she was always a daddy’s girl and fondly remembered his ‘awful dance moves.’

Dean Moore.

In it she said: “Wherever you are I just want you to know that my love for you will never go.”

Dean’s sister Leigh Stevens, 51, also paid tribute to Dean and remembered the happy times they shared when growing up.

Celebrant Stewart Stokell told how Dean was born in the Fens area of Hartlepool to parents dad Ron Moore, 81, and late mum Audrey Moore.

Aged 16 he took on an apprenticeship as a welder with ICI, and called himself a ‘wobbly welder’.

Mourners wear blue as they attend the funeral of Dean Moore at Stranton Crematorium.

Later he worked for Pools on the Move and then Kirby Hoovers as a salesman.

He then had an insurance round for the Co-op before training as a financial advisor and eventually opening his own business.

He met Diane in 2009 on dating website match.com and the pair married in October 2011.

A tribute was read out on Diane’s behalf, which said: “I will treasure every single minute we had together up until my last breath. My darling I love you.”

At the service guests were asked to make a donation to Macmillan Cancer Support.