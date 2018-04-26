Man cut free from Jaguar after it crashes and overturns on roundabout

A man was rescued from his car after it collided with a series of road signs before overturning onto its roof on a roundabout.

Firefighters from Stranton Fire Station joined police and paramedics following the collision, which happened at the junction of Easington Road and Woodstock Road at 11.15pm yesterday.

Working with the ambulance crew, the officers worked to remove a door of the S-Type Jaguar to free the driver, who is aged in his 50s.

He sustained a suspected fractured leg in the collision along with other injuries, but remained conscious.

He was put onto a spinal board in case any damage had been caused to his back and was taken to hospital.

The emergency services were on the scene until around 1am, with traffic diverted away from the junction while the area was cleared.