Man denies careless driving charge following tragic death of Hartlepool man Connor McDade

A 26-year-old has denied causing death by careless driving of a Hartlepool man.

Connor McDade died after he was hit by a Ford Fiesta on the southbound side of the Tyne Bridge, in the early hours of Saturday, April 14, last year.

Connor McDade, 21, sadly died after he was hit by a car near the Tyne Bridge.

Tributes flooded in for the ‘fabulous’ 21-year-old who sadly died in hospital nine days later.

Now, Tevik Selman, 26, has pleaded not guilty to causing death by careless/inconsiderate driving at a hearing at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Selman, of Tossen Terrace, Newcastle, appeared before District Judge Roger Elsey on Tuesday where he denied the charge.

He is now due to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on February 19.

Mr McDade, who lived in Seaton Carew, was taken to hospital with serious injuries in the early hours of April 14, 2018.

But Connor, described as a ‘generous’ and ‘kind-hearted’ man, sadly passed away in hospital on April 23.

Last May, Stranton Grange Crematorium was packed with Connor’s family and friends as they attended a celebration and thanksgiving for his life.

Volney Ham-Ying, who led the service, said: “Connor has been described to me as a friendly outgoing people person.

“A good listener, a good confidant to family and friends.”