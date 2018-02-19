Man dies after being hit by train

A man has died after being hit by a train this morning.

As a result of the incident at Norton, Stockton, all lines between Thornaby and Hartlepool were blocked.

British Transport Police say they were called to a railway line near Glebe level crossing in Norton shortly after 7am.

Northern Assist says that services could be delayed for up to 60 minutes, with disruption lasting until later this morning.

Trains between Middlesbrough and Newcastle via Sunderland may be diverted via Darlington.

Buses are also being organised to run between Hartlepool and Middlesbrough.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: "We were called to the railway line near Glebe level crossing in Norton at 7.14 this morning following reports of a man being struck by a train.

"Officers and paramedics attended however the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"We are now working to identify the man and inform his next of kin.

"We will also prepare a report for the coroner."