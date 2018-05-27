Man dies after collision on North East road

An man has died in a collision on a North East road.
Cleveland Police were called to Ormesby Road in Middlesbrough at 10.15pm last night, May 26, to reports of a fatal incident involving an elderly man and a black Skoda Octavia.
The force is appealing for witnesses and anyone with dash cam footage to contact them.
A Cleveland Police spokesman said: "Sadly there was a fatal collision on Ormesby Road in Middlesbrough at 10.15pm last night.
"It involved an elderly man and a black Skoda Octavia.
"Our thoughts are with the gentleman's family and friends at this time.
"Witnesses/dash cam owners please call us on 101 quoting event 94119."