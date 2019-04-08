Man due in court charged with death by dangerous driving after A19 crash

A man is due in court today charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a 24-year-old man died in a crash on the A19.

Marcel Balan, 56, is due to appear at South Tyneside Magistrates Court following the incident, which sadly claimed the life of John Terence Robinson on March 13.

John Terence Robinson, 24, died in the crash on the A19.

At around midnight police were called to a collision involving a heavy goods vehicle and a car on the A19 southbound at the A1231 junction.

Emergency services attended and found John Terence Robinson from Peterlee with fatal injuries.





An investigation was launched to determine the circumstances around his death and now police have charged Balan, of no fixed abode, with causing death by dangerous driving.

Any witnesses of the collision who are yet to come forward are asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 2 130319 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.