Man facing jail after admitting to firing airgun at neighbour’s car

A judge warned a man who shot at a neighbour’s car that he faces a prison sentence.

The judge told Martin Weatherill, 36, that it was the most likely outcome for a firearms offence.

Weatherill admitted possessing an air rifle with intent to cause fear of violence and criminal damage on September 6 when he appeared at Teesside Crown Court for a plea and directions hearing.

He was released on extended bail until February 12 for sentence with a condition that he does not enter Hartley Close, Hartlepool, where the victim lives.

Martin Scarborough, defending, said that Weatherill had since moved away from the area.

He said that Weatherill realised that there was a problem, and that he had been receiving help from the mental health charity MIND.

Judge Howard Crowson told Weatherill, of Braemar Road, Hartlepool: “I want to know what has been going on since you went to MIND, what sort of help they have been giving you.

“The most likely outcome for a firearms offence is a prison sentence.”