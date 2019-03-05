Man fined over racial abuse of doorstaff at Hartlepool nightclub

A man has admitted racially abusing a member of staff at a Hartlepool nightclub.

Andrew Hudson pleaded guilty to a racially aggravated public order offence when he appeared at Teesside Magistrates Court on Friday.

The court heard he had racially abused a member of doorstaff at Loons in Victoria Road on Sunday, January 6, causing staff to fear unlawful and immediate violence would be used against them.

Hudson, 25, of Rugby Street, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay £220 in fines, costs and compensation.

He was also sentenced to a community order consisting of 15 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement Days and to attend 28 sessions of an accredited programme around offending.

He is also required to carry out 40 hours of unpaid work.

A Cleveland Police spokesman said: "Hate crime will not be tolerated in Cleveland.

"Everyone has the right to live without the fear of abuse whether verbal and physical."