Man given first aid at sea off the coast of Easington

Volunteers came to the rescue of a yachtsman who needed first aid at sea.

A team from Sunderland's RNLI headed out into the waters of the North Sea, yesterday, after reports of a man in difficulty.

When they arrived the man in his 50s from Gateshead is believed to have suffered a suspected chest injury.

He had been sailing two miles east off the coast of Easington at around 3.10pm when the alarm was raised.

Volunteers onboard Atlantic 85 arrived and carried out casualty care including the administration of Penthrox ( a pain killing drug).

He was then transferred ashore onboard Atlantic 85 while the volunteer crew onboard the D class took the yacht in tow back to Sunderland Marina.

He was assessed by Paramedics at the lifeboat before being cleared to make his own way home.

During the incident the lifeboat volunteers were supported by Coastguard Officers from Sunderland and Seaham stations. .