Man helped to safety from Hartlepool Marina

A man was helped to safety by emergency services from Hartlepool Marina early this morning.

A Hartlepool Coastguard Rescue Team statement said: "Paged by Humber Coastguard along with Seaham Coastguard & Hartlepool RNLI to reports of a despondent male in the vicinity of Hartlepool marina.

"On arrival team members found an individual sat on the wrong side of the railings talking to Cleveland police by the lock gates.

"After engaging with police for a short while the male decided to return to the correct side of the railings and taken into the care of the police."