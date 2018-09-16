Man in care of police after Coastguard rescue alert

A man is being cared for by the police after concerns were raised for him when he was seen in the sea.

Seaham Coastguard worked alongside Hartlepool Coastguard Rescue Team were called at 3.45pm today after reports were made saying a young man was possibly entering the water at Blackhall.

A spokesman for the service said: "We conducted a search from Dead Man's bank, south towards Crimdon, as we were informed by a member of the public that she had seen someone coming out of the water and heading south.

"The young male in question was located by police and taken in to their care."