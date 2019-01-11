Man in care of police after entering the sea

A man is in the care of police after he went into the sea and sparked an emergency service alert.

Hartlepool and Seaham's Coastguard Rescue Teams were contacted by their colleagues in Humberside when a report was made expressing concern for the man at 11.20am today.

He had been spotted in the water off Marine Drive on the Headland.

On their arrival, they found the casualty was already in the care of police.

The Coastguard has issued a reminder to call 999 and ask for the service when reporting a coastal emergency.