Man injured after falling onto a flat roof in Hartlepool town centre

Firefighters were called out to bring an injured man down to safety off a flat roof.

The man had fallen onto the roof in York Road, Hartlepool, at 3.57pm yesterday, and suffered injuries,

Cleveland Fire Brigade sent crews from Hartlepool, Redcar and Coulby Newham to deal with the ‘special service incident.’

The teams worked to bring the person to the ground floor and gave first aid until the arrival of the ambulance service.

The North East Ambulance Service said it sent two crews from its Hazardous Area Response Team, a double crewed ambulance and a critical care ambulance unit to the scene after it received the call.

The patient was taken to James Cook University Hospital.