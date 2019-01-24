Man jailed for repeatedly telling police he intended to kill his estranged wife claimed he 'was going to rip her throat out'

A man who repeatedly told police that he was going to kill his estranged wife has been jailed.

Stephen Kennedy, 57, had three previous convictions for assaulting his wife Trudy, and his lawyer told Teesside Crown Court that he would not contest a jail sentence for the latest incident at her Horden home October 15 last year.

He forced his way into the house on Seventh Street, Horden, the previous night and she managed to lock the door with him inside before staying at a friend's home overnight.

Prosecutor Jenny Haigh said that the next day a friend called the police who asked him to leave.

He made threats to kill his wife as he was being led away in handcuffs, again in a police vehicle and later in the custody suite where he said that he "was going to rip her throat out".

Miss Haigh said that Mrs Kennedy made a victim impact statement saying that she believed it.

Mrs Kennedy stated: "I don't feel safe any more.

"I just want him to leave me alone. I have now lost my house and tenancy because of him coming and causing trouble."

Andrew Teate, defending, said that Kennedy had suffered personality changes after a series of strokes, adding: "He does not seek anything other than a custodial sentence."

He said that Kennedy, who appeared over a videolink from Durham Jail, was now working in the prison kitchens.

Kennedy, of no fixed address, was jailed for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to threats to kill.