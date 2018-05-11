Man left with broken jaw after Bank Holiday beer garden bust up

A man needed surgery after he was attacked in the beer garden of a pub.

The altercation happened in the beer garden of the King John’s Tavern on South Road in Hartlepool shortly after midnight last Saturday.

The 21-year-old was assaulted by another man, leaving him with a broken jaw.

He was taken to hospital and has undergone surgery for his injuries.

Cleveland Police have described the suspect as white, aged between 18 and 23-years-old, around 6ft tall, of proportionate build with short, cropped, light brown hair.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have further information is asked to contact Pc Michael Harland on the non-emergency number 101, quoting event number 078954.