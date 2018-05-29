Man left with serious head injuries after Bank Holiday street attack

A man remains in hospital with serious head injuries after he was assaulted in the early hours of Bank Holiday Monday.

Cleveland Police are appealing for witnesses following the assault, which happened yesterday between 1am and 1.30am outside of Cowpen Sports and Leisure Club in Cowpen Lane, Billingham.

A 26-year-old man remains at James Cook University Hospital in a stable condition.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding and he has been released under investigation.

Any witnesses to the incident are asked to contact Detective Constable Andrew Redhead from Stockton Operational Crime Team on the non-emergency number 101, quoting event number 094944.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or pass on information via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.