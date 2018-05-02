Man punched in the head by robbers in street attack

Robbers punched a man in the head as they snatched his tablet and headphones from him in an early hours assault.

Police officers on patrol at 12.30am on Monday were flagged down by a 21-year-old man who said he had been robbed.

A spokeswoman for Durham Constabulary said: "It is believed the victim was walking along Wraith Terrace approaching Sunderland Road in Horden when two unknown males ran up from behind and punched the victims’ head and torso causing him to fall to the ground.

"The suspects described as being in their late teens, wearing dark clothing demanded the victims’ tablet and headphones before making off on foot towards Belsay Avenue."

The victim did not need hospital.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who has any information is asked to call us on 101 quoting reference number 4 of April 30.