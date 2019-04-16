Man rescued by fire crews after getting trapped in 'underground structure' at Hartlepool Power Station

Fire crews have rescued a man after he became trapped in a "underground structure" at Hartlepool Power Station.

Crews were called out to the Tees Road facility at 10.45am today to extricate the man from the confined space.

Appliances from Hartlepool, Colby, Thornaby and Middlesbrough went to the scene.

Using line rescue equipment the man was recovered before being handed over to the North East Ambulance Service.

His condition is unknown.

