Man rescued by Hartlepool RNLI after jetski breaks down

A man was rescued by Hartlepool RNLI after his jetski broke down off Middleton beach.

The volunteer lifeboat crew were called by Humber Coastguard to the incident on Saturday, May 5, and launched the inshore lifeboat around 5.12pm to tow the jetski to Hartlepool Marina.

Hartlepool RNLI inshore lifeboat and volunteer crew.

The inshore lifeboat returned to the Ferry Road lifeboat station at 5.44pm and shortly afterwards at 6.10pm it was called out again by Humber Coastguard, to assist a man on a fishing boat which had also broken down off the Headland in Hartlepool.

The vessel was then towed to Hartlepool Marina and the inshore lifeboat returned to the Ferry Road lifeboat station at 6.50pm.

Inshore lifeboat helm Mark Barker said: "The shouts were two straight forward tow jobs in near perfect sea conditions, but still something myself and fellow volunteers constantly train to deal with."