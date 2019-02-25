Man rescued from beach by firefighters after battery runs out on mobility scooter

A man had to be rescued by firefighters after the battery on his mobility scooter ran out.

The Peterlee blue watch crew from County Durham & Darlington Fire & Rescue Service came to the man's aid when he became stuck on Blackhall beach on Friday.

Firefighters pushed him in his scooter up from the beach on to the main road where he was met by care home staff who had a wheelchair for him.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "On Friday Peterlee Blues rescued a man from Blackhall beach after the battery in his mobility scooter ran out.

"Blues pushed him in his scooter up from the beach to the main road where care home staff waited with a wheel chair

"Great job team! #NotJustFires"