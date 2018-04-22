Man rescued from water by RNLI near Hartlepool

A man was rescued from the sea by the RNLI after getting into difficulty near Hartlepool.

Hartlepool's RNLI crew were called to Newburn Bridge at about 10.45am after receiving a report that a man was in the water.

After being rescued from the water, the man was taken to Hartlepool Lifeboat Station before being taken by ambulance to hospital suffering with hypothermia.

A spokesman for Hartlepool RNLI said: "We were called to reports of a man in the water near Newburn Bridge at about 10.45am today.

"The in-shore lifeboat was launched, and recovered the male from the water.

"He was taken back to Hartlepool Lifeboat Station.

"An ambulance picked him up and took him to hospital.

"He was suffering with hypothermia."