Man set to appear in court over dog shot by police in Hartlepool

A man is due to appear in court accused of having a dog dangerously out of control which was later shot by police.

The Caucasian shepherd was destroyed by police in Mainsforth Terrace, Hartlepool, on Sunday, January 21, after being tied to a pole.

The Caucasian shepherd was destroyed by police in Mainsforth Terrace, in Hartlepool last month.

Cleveland Police insisted it had become too aggressive to approach, leaving them with no alternative course of action.

The force has confirmed that a 22-year-old man from the Hartlepool area is set to appear in court at a later date in connection with a incident on Sunday, January 21.

A Cleveland Police spokeswoman said: " A 22-year-old man from the Hartlepool area has been summonsed to court for having a dog dangerously out of control in a public place in connection with an incident involving a dog in Hartlepool on Sunday, January 21."

The date the man is due in court has not been released by police.

Following the incident police revealed that the animal was microchipped, but not registered.

Last month police said they had voluntarily interviewed a 22-year-old local man in connection with the incident.

The decision to shoot the dog caused an uproar, with thousands of animal lovers attended a vigil for the dog near the scene where it was destroyed.

Scores of animal lovers attend vigil for shot dog

Almost 40,000 people signed a petition calling for 'justice' for the dog with regard to the way the incident was handled, and requested that the Independent Police Complaints Commission look into the case.

Petition calling for investigation after police shot dog dead in Hartlepool nears 40,000 signatures

But the force defended their decision to shoot it, saying at the time that they had worked together with a number of veterinary professionals, the RSPCA and a re-homing charity throughout.

They said this led to the decision to destroy the dog, saying it was extremely aggressive and unapproachable.