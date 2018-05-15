Man suffers broken jaw in Hartlepool assault

A man suffered a broken jaw and lost several teeth during an assault in Hartlepool.

Police are appealing for information after a 52-year-old man was attacked outside The Royal pub in Church Street.

The incident happened on Friday, May 11, at 11:30pm when the victim was approached by two men who assaulted him.

He was taken to the James Cook University Hospital for treatment to his injuries and has now been released.

One of the men responsible for the attack is described as being a white male, around 6ft tall with curly hair and of heavy build and he was wearing a white t-shirt.

Cleveland Police officers are appealing for witnesses, or anyone who knows who is responsible, to contact PC Jonathan Thompson on the non-emergency number 101, quoting event number 084065.