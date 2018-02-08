Man suffers serious facial injuries in Hartlepool assault

A man suffered serious facial injuries in a Hartlepool street assault last night.

Police were called to a report of an assault on King Oswy Drive at around 9.40pm.

A 51-year-old man was was taken to James Cook University Hospital .

A 22-year-old man remains in custody in connection with the incident.

Any witnesses are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Simon Clark from Hartlepool Operational Crime Team on the non-emergency number 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.