Man taken into custody after allegedly driving car which was missing a wheel in Hartlepool

Police say a man was taken into a custody after allegedly driving a car which was missing a wheel in Hartlepool.

Cleveland and Durham Road Policing Unit posted an update on Facebook about incidents during the unit's Saturday night shift.

A picture of a silver Ford Mondeo posted on Cleveland and Durham Road Policing Unit's Facebook page.

Officers say a man is alleged to have driven a silver Ford Mondeo with a wheel missing on a town road.

The Facebook post read: "The silver Mondeo below was driven in Hartlepool by a male who was that intoxicated he didn’t notice a wheel was missing.

"A urine sample was taken in custody and will be examined soon for levels of drugs."

Officers also posted pictures of the car and the damage it is thought to have done to the road.

A picture posted on Cleveland and Durham Road Policing Unit's Facebook page.