Man taken into police care after coastal search

A man who sparked an emergency service search on the Hartlepool coast has been found.

Coastguard officials alerted their team in Seaham just before 6.20pm today after Cleveland Police asked for assistance to look for a man.

Concerns has been raised for his welfare in the North Sands stretch of the beach in Hartlepool.

The search took in an area from the Brus Tunnel, while a second team looked around the area close to Hartlepool Golf Club.

A spokesman for Seaham's Coastguard officers said: "After extensive searching and further information the male was found and taken into the care of the police."