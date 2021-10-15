Man taken to hospital after escaping Hartlepool house fire

Emergency services were called just after 5am on Friday, October 15 following reports of a house fire on Lamberd Road, in West View, Hartlepool.

Cleveland Fire Brigade dispatched three engines from Billingham and Hartlepool to the incident and remained at the scene until 6.26am.

Police have said that a man was injured while escaping from the property and a joint investigation with the Fire Brigade is under way to establish the cause of the fire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to reports of a house fire on Lamberd Road early on Friday morning, October 15.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said on Friday: "At 5.15am today (Friday 15th October) Fire Brigade colleagues notified police they were dealing with a house fire.

"A man had been injured while evacuating the property and he attended the University Hospital of North Tees for what are believed to be non-lift threatening injuries.

“Police will be undertaking a joint investigation with the Fire Brigade to ascertain the cause of the blaze and inquiries are on-going.”

The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) has confirmed it took one male patient to Stockton’s University Hospital of North Tees.

A NEAS spokesperson said on Friday: "We were called at 5:05am this morning to reports of a house fire on Lamberd Road in Hartlepool.

"We dispatched an ambulance crew and a clinical manager and took one male patient to hospital at North Tees."

Cleveland Fire Brigade have said that the blaze caused 20% fire damage to front room of the house, 50% smoke damage to first floor and front bedroom and 20% smoke damage to the remainder of the property.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.