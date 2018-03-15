Man taken to hospital after incident at Able UK

A man was taken to hospital after an incident at Able UK's site at Seaton Carew.

An incident happened at around 8.30am today at Able UK's Seaton Port.

The patient was taken to James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough by ambulance but was later released after being checked over.

The Great North Air Ambulance was also called and accompanied the ambulance but was not needed for the patient.

The nature of the incident is not known but the company says it is being investigated. A spokesman for he company said: "We can confirm that an incident, which is being fully investigated, occurred at Able Seaton Port this morning.

"An ambulance was called to site which took the individual involved to James Cook Hospital for precautionary examination after which he was subsequently discharged."

Able UK specialises in demolition and marine decommissioning.