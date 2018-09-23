Man taken to hospital following car crash in Hartlepool street

A driver had to be cut free from his vehicle after a crash in a Hartlepool street.

It happened in Brenda Road, at the junction with Windermere Road, shortly before 7pm today.

Fire crews in Brenda Road following the crash. Picture by Artur Makowski.

Two crews from Hartlepool's Stranton fire station rushed to the scene where the driver of a Renault Clio had to be cut free following the smash, which involved another car.

The man had suffered neck and back injuries in the crash.

Fire officers removed the car's roof to free him.

He was then seen being placed onto a stretcher and taken away for treatment in an ambulance by paramedics.