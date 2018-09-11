Man Tasered by police in Hartlepool 'critical but stable'

A man who was Tasered by police following a "violent disturbance" at a house in Seaton Carew is in a critical but stable condition.

Cleveland Police officers were called to The Front at around 8.30pm on Friday night following reports of a violent incident inside a property.

A 27-year-old man came out of the address at around 9.15pm and during attempts to detain him, he was was Tasered by officers.

He suffered a head injury during the incident and was taken to James Cook University Hospital for treatment.

A spokeswoman for the force said that he remains in a "critical but stable condition".

Inquiries into the incident are ongoing and the force is appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

Cleveland Police chiefs say they have referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Detective Chief Superintendent John Lyons, Director of Standards and Ethics said: "Just before 8.30pm last night officers attended an address on The Front, Seaton Carew, following a call from a woman reporting an ongoing violent disturbance inside the address.

“A man came out of the address at around 9.15pm and during attempts to detain him, a Taser was deployed to protect officers and members of the public.

"The 27-year-old suffered a head injury during the incident and he is currently receiving treatment in James Cook University Hospital.

“As a matter of routine, the Force’s Department of Standards and Ethics was notified of the incident and they have referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

“Inquiries into the incident are on-going today and we would appeal for anyone with information relating to this incident to contact Cleveland Police via the 101 number quoting event 165616."