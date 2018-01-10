Man who disarmed attacker and left him needing 16 stitches is spared jail

A man who disarmed his attacker and beat him to the ground has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Andrew Mason was in a group of four men who were attacked by Carl Wake wielding a pick axe handle in a dispute sparked by gossip about one of the men being unfaithful, Teesside Crown Court heard.

“The incident happened in a street in Hartlepool,” said Lisa McCormick, prosecuting.

“Mr Mason grabbed the pick axe handle which was being carried by Carl Wake and struck him on the head with it.

“Mr Wake retreated to his mother’s front garden pursued by Mr Mason, who struck him again.

“Mr Wake suffered a wound above his eye which needed 16 stitches, a minor injury to his left wrist, and he also had three mini-seizures.

“When Mr Mason was interviewed by police, he said he knew there might be an altercation but had not initially planned to take part in it.”

Mason, 28, of Lealholm Road, Hartlepool, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm on April 22.

He has previous convictions for causing criminal damage.

Rod Hunt, defending, said in mitigation: “What Mr Mason was doing getting involved in this juvenile dispute is beyond him, and beyond me for that matter.

“He doesn’t think he hit the victim a second time, hitting the ground instead.

“Mr Mason was shocked when he realised the way he had behaved.

“He is joint carer for a relative who is paralysed from the waist down, which shows a different side to his character.

“Since this incident, he has distanced himself from his younger associates, and has stopped drinking.”

Judge Tony Briggs sentenced Mason to eight months in prison, suspended for two years, including 20 days of rehabilitation activity.

Judge Briggs told him: “This was an unpleasant incident.

“Fortunately, the injury you caused appears not to have caused lasting damage to sight, although that was more by luck than good management.

“It is a wonder why you ever became involved in this petty dispute. Your record is not a long one, and there are no offences of violence on it.

“I also accept your caring responsibilities are genuine.

“Any attack with a weapon must be a prison sentence, but in this case I can suspend it.”

Wake was given a community order of 12 months, including 25 rehabilitation activity days, at a previous hearing.