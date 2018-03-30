Man who knifed his own brother in a row is spared jail

A man who stabbed his brother during a drunken argument has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Nicholas Trueman was freed after a judge heard he had spent two months in prison on remand.

Trueman became involved in a scuffle with his brother Richard Trueman in an argument over a mobile phone, Teesside Crown Court heard.

“Each of the brothers had drunk a bottle of wine,” said Jenny Haigh, prosecuting.

“They went out to get more wine, and continued drinking before deciding to cook a meal.

“The defendant used a kitchen knife to open a packet of food which was to be cooked.

“Some people knocked on the door, the defendant answered, and from the raised voices it seems he didn’t like the callers.

“A short time later a scuffle broke out with the defendant asking his brother where his phone was.

“Richard Trueman suffered a 1cm cut to his chest and left cheek, a broken wrist, and bruising.”

Ms Haigh said Nicholas Trueman told his brother he hoped he would bleed to death.

Trueman, 57, of Barbara Mann Court, Hartlepool, admitted unlawful wounding on January 30.

He as 20 previous convictions, including offences involving violence and driving.

“His last conviction was arson,” said Ms Haigh. “That involved setting fire to a wheelie bin outside a convenience store. Mr Trueman’s explanation was he didn’t like homeless people.”

Graham Sylvester, mitigating, said Trueman’s last offence of violence was more than 10 years ago.

“This incident was not a deliberate stabbing,” added Mr Sylvester.

“It was more a case of Mr Trueman fighting with his brother while he had a knife in his hand.

“He realises his biggest problem is drink, and to that end has taken an alcohol awareness course while on remand.”

The Recorder, Mr Bryan Cox QC, sentenced Trueman to 12 months in prison, suspended for two years, a curfew of four months, 30 days of rehabilitation activity, and an alcohol treatment programme of six months.

“I am mindful you have already spent two months in prison for this offence,” Recorder Cox told Trueman.

“You have pleaded guilty, which indicates some genuine remorse, and there is no violence on your record since 2007.

“I also accept your account of what happened is, broadly speaking, accurate.”

Trueman was made the subject of an order banning him indefinitely from contacting his victim.