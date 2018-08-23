Manor students respond to greater expectations with GCSE results

Students at Manor Community Academy in Hartlepool have achieved a strong year on year improvement across a range of GCSE subjects.

The Academy also secured a number of strong passes (Grade 5) in English and Maths with 53% students overall passing the subjects.

Among the stand out students were Megan Atkinson who achieved two top grade 9s, four grade 8 and three 7s.

For the boys, Daniel Stuart earned two grade 9s, four grade 8 and four at grade 7.

Lee Kirtley, Principal of Manor Community Academy thanked the students and staff for their efforts and commitment, saying: “GCSE examination results are the culmination of years of studying and I’m delighted that students’ results reflect their hard work.

"I’d like to express my thanks to staff for their continued efforts – the results are testament to their continuous support, energy and enthusiasm.

"My thanks also go to the parents, carers, governors and the Trust Board for their support – our students and staff couldn’t succeed without your help.”

Andrew Jordon, Executive Principal of Manor Community Academy added: “We are greatly encouraged by these results which reflect the dedication and commitment shown by both

students and staff, making all their hard work worthwhile. My thanks and congratulations to you all.

"My thanks also go to the parents, carers and governors for their continued support.”

Manor Academy is one of 10 secondary academies sponsored by the Northern Education Trust.

Rob Tarn, Chief Executive of the Trust, said: "These results reflect the many positive changes that have taken place in our academies, with the introduction of a range of new systems.

"Much greater expectations have been placed on students, and these results show how brilliantly they have responded and how hard they have worked.

"We aim to enhance the life chances of the children and young people in our care, and these results are the culmination of their incredible efforts and dedication, allowing them to progress to the next stage of their lives with confidence in their abilities to succeed.”