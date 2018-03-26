Manufacturing firm GT celebrates three-million milestone

GT Emissions Systems is about to hit the three-million mark.

The Peterlee firm is on course for a major production milestone that will see more than three million of its exhaust valve systems in operation around the world.

The company, which manufactures exhaust gas control systems for on- and off-highway vehicles, construction equipment and industrial and marine applications, will see further significant growth in production this year and dispatch more than 500,000 Engine Air valves from its headquarters.

Systems positively contribute to diesel engine manufacturers’ emission strategies and are compliant with the latest international emission targets Euro 6, Tier 4 and pPNLT (Japanese emission standard).

Growth in production has been supported by GT Emissions Systems’ integration into the global Knorr-Bremse Group following its acquisition in 2016.

Designated as Knorr-Bremse’s global Center of Competence (CoC) for Engine Air products, the UK operation is also delivering emission systems to other Knorr-Bremse Group companies around the world.

Knowledge transfer is being handled by GT, with exchange programs regularly taking place between the engineering teams in Peterlee and their colleagues around the world. With almost 28,000 people globally, Knorr-Bremse is supporting GT Emissions Systems business development and developing its expertise in the engine air market.

Keith Bendelow, Managing Director of GT Group and Vice President of the Centre of Competence for Engine Air products, said: “The support of Knorr-Bremse has bolstered activity at GT Emissions Systems helping to significantly increase production, and position us as a global centre of excellence in the field of engine air management.”

Thorsten Seehars, of the Knorr-Bremse Commercial Vehicle Systems Management Board, added: “Reaching the milestone of more than three million valves is a significant achievement and testament to the ingenuity and dedication of GT Group’s workforce.”