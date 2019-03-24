March of the Mods Hartlepool is another roaring success as dozens of scooters ride into town

An all weekend music extravaganza was a roaring success.

The sixth annual Hartlepool March of the Mods saw music fans enjoy three days of live bands and top DJs.

Members of Hartlepool Scooter Club arriving at the Hartlepool Music Weekender/March of the Mods at the Corporation Sports and Social Club, on Saturday.

On Saturday, dozens of scooter riders from clubs from all over the region rode into town and converged on The Corporation Club in Whitby Street making for an impressive sight.

The weekend is once again set to have raised thousands of pounds for charity.

This year’s causes are the Teenage Cancer Trust, Hartlepool RNLI and 12-year-old Grace Measor from Seaton Carew who is currently undergoing treatment for leukaemia.

The event was dedicated this year to the memory of staunch supporter Mark Twydale, from Hartlepool, who died last year at the age of just 48.

Hartlepool Music Weekender/March of the Mods, live bands and DJs playing in annual charity fundraiser, at the Corporation Sports & Social Club, Whitby Street, Hartlepool on Saturday afternoon. Opening band The Persuasion.

Organiser Kev McGuire said: “It is a bit of a mish-mash of bands and acoustic acts and DJs.

“We’ve got wonderful lads and lasses with all their scooters who kindly came down from Hartlepool Scooter Club, Low Fell Scooter Club, Redcar, Darlo, all over.”

Around 20 bands and DJs played all genres of music at The Corporation Club and also Rovers Rugby Club.

This year’s headline act was The Kar-pets featuring ex-Inspiral Carpets frontman Tom Hingley.

Hartlepool Music Weekender/March of the Mods, live bands and DJs playing in annual charity fundraiser. Alistair Sheeran

Hartlepool Scooter Club member Barry Ainslie said: “We have been to all of them.

“March of the Mods is nationwide and this is one of the biggest in Hartlepool.

“It is always well supported and it raises quite a lot of money for he Teenage Cancer Trust and other charities.”

The rugby club hosted a popular punk night on Friday with the UK’s top tribute bands to The Clash and Stiff Little Fingers with The Clashed & Rigid Digits who got everybody up and dancing.

Hartlepool Rovers Rugby Club hosted a punk night for March of the Mods on Friday.

“You ask for the best and you get the best,” added Kev.

The club also hosted a Northern Soul day on Sunday.