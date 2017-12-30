March of the Mods: Hundreds of tickets already sold for Hartlepool music festival

Hundreds of music fans have already snapped up tickets to a three-day event coming in 2018.

Hartlepool March Of The Mods returns for a fifth year in 2018 with a great line-up of live music.

Crowds enjoying the music at March of the Mods in 2017

After the phenomenal success of this year’s event, the Hartlepool Music Weekender will see scores of bands, DJs and singers perform at The Staincliffe Hotel and Rovers Rugby Club.

It will feature some old favourites and some acts who are playing at the event for the first time with something for everyone with the classics from the world of Motown, R&B, ska, 60s, Britpop, Northern Soul, 80s, mod, soul, 90s, punk, indie, 2-Tone and today’s modern classics.

Organiser Kev McGuire said: “Our compére for 2018 is Mr Heartlepool himself Les Watts who will entertain us all with his hilarious mix of wit and reperteé.

“Les has been instrumental in helping us raise over £60,000 over the years.

“We are donating to three charities again; the Great North Air Ambulance, The Teenage Cancer Trust and in 2018 we are letting the crowd decide who the third charity will be via three drop boxes at reception.

“It is between MIND, Breast Cancer and Help For Heroes, and when you come into the venue you will be given a coloured token to drop into the charity box of your choice.”

Friday, March 16 is Punk Night at The Staincliffe Hotel with tribute bands of The Sex Pistols, The Clash and Stiff Little Fingers, plus DJs and other acts.

The main event is on Saturday, March 17, again at The Staincliffe, with a mix of bands, acoustic acts and DJs including acoustic room headliner Chris Pope from legendary Mod band The Chords.

Among others performing will be The Signatures Northern Soul Band, The Paul Weller Connection, The Transmitters, The Extra Specials, Alistair Sheerin and The Whodlums, plus many more.

Tickets are £7 for the Friday and £10 for Saturday, or £13.20 for early bird tickets for both days at www.seetickets.com.

Sunday’s Northern Soul day at Hartlepool Rovers Rugby Club is free featuring some of the area’s best northern DJs.

Organisers have a pristine Vox Teardrop guitar signed by members of The Jam to raffle.

Tickets are £10 each and are available via PayPal at kevmcguire@hotmail.co.uk

For full details of the event go to www.hartlepoolmotm.co.uk