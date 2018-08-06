Match tribute to much-loved Hartlepool cricketer who died aged 47 after cancer battle

A highly-respected and much-loved cricketer who lost his battle with cancer has been remembered in a memorial game held in his honour. Ian Jackson was a firm favourite at Hartlepool Cricket Club where he played since the age of eight.

A father to Max and Martha, he died after losing his battle with cancer in 2016 at the age of 47.

Inaugural Ian Jackson memorial Double Wicket Competition. Pictured is Ian's son Max and some of those taking part.

A memorial match had been due to take place last year in honour of the talented player and coach, however, rain forced the competition to be abandoned.

Yesterday, the cricket club came together to host the inaugural Ian Jackson Double Wicket Competition.

The contest, featured his son Max, 13, who also plays cricket.

His wife Louise Jackson said: “Ian would think this was fantastic, even though he was very low key, he would never push himself forward in that way.

“We’re over the moon this is finally going ahead after it was cancelled last year, especially with Max taking part and hopefully following in his footsteps with the cricket.”

The game involved 16 teams, playing in pairs with two overs. Those who won their round made it to the next stage of the competition. The finals were played with four overs, with George Relton and Elliott Hogg clinching the trophy scoring 29 runs to Aaron Feroz and Jack Wilkinson’s 20 runs after the pair had six points deducted after they lost a wicket.

Hartlepool Cricket Club’s Alastair Rae, said: “It was a keenly contested final. It has been a great day with a couple of hundred people turning out in support to watch the competition.

“The event has been a fitting tribute to Ian who was a smashing cricketer and a well-respected member of our club.”

Action from the inaugural Ian Jackson memorial Double Wicket Competition at Park Drive, Hartlepool.

Club chairman Alan Jackson said: “This is a great tribute for Ian. He was 47 when he died which is no age. His death was a huge shock to the club - he was loved by everyone.

“This tribute game will be played for many years to come, with his son Max and Ian’s family being centre of it all.

“Ian was a left-arm bowler and he was one of the best bowler’s in our league without a shadow of a doubt.

“Ian’s character and sense of humour was unbelievable, he used to mimic people from inside and outside the club and his dressing room humour was the best I’ve ever known.”

As well as Hartlepool Cricket Club, Ian also had spells playing at county level for both Durham and Northumberland County Cricket Clubs.

He was a regular in Hartlepool’s first team for many years as a left-arm bowler with good pace and control.

His bowling was often supplemented by some effective batting in the lower order, with big hitting a speciality of his. He was a coach with the junior section of the club, specifically the under-11 squad. Despite battling illness during 2016, he continued to coach and manage the squad.