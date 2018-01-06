Match-worn Hartlepool United kit on sale on eBay

Die-hard Hartlepool United fans can get their hands on shirts worn by their heroes after the club put match-worn items on sale.

Supporters can go to online marketplace eBay where shirts and shorts worn last season by the likes of Matthew Bates, now Pools coach, and two seasons ago by Luke James can be found.

Kit worn by the club’s players in now provided by BLK and as such older kit supplied by sportswear giant Nike can now not be worn.

It is something the club has been doing since May last year.

An article on the club’s website reads: “Take a look through the range of past-season match kit we have up for sale right now on eBay.

“We’ve been for another look through the kit archives here at The Vic and have found a great selection of shirts and shorts to offer for sale.

“We have a selection of the 2016/17 match-worn away kit available, as well as a selection of older player-worn shirts.

“As well as this, we have player-worn match shorts and a range of other match shirts available at bargain prices.”

Pools, who currently sit 15th in the National League following relegation from League Two last season, were put up for sale by owner John Blackledge, of Sage Investments, last month.

Blackledge assumed control of Pools from Gary Coxall and recruitment firm JPNG in June but a number of financial problems have since been uncovered by chief executive Pam Duxbury, responsible for the day-to-day running of the club.

The Mail revealed earlier this week that six potential investors have signed non-disclosure agreements which grants them access to the club’s books.

All are said to be regarded as credible by Pools, after various meetings with the club top brass were staged over the festive period.

Interested parties had to provide proof of funds to club solicitors, a sum which was set at £3million in order to smoke out those who were serious about putting their money where their mouth is.