Mayor thanks ‘inspirational’ supporters who helped raise thousands for town causes

The Mayor of Hartlepool has thanked a group of volunteers who have helped raise more than £17,000 for his two chosen charities in the last year.

Councillor Paul Beck invited the seven stanch supporters to the civic centre to thank them and he present them with certificates.

They are Scott Straker, Kathleen Straker, Matthew Wintersgill, Luke Ellerton, Jason Anderson, Linda Harvey and Jade Cavanagh.

Each has supported Coun Beck during his year in office to raise money for his two chosen causes of Macmillan Cancer Support and Hartlepool’s The Rifty Youth Project.

Coun Beck said: “I would just like to say how inspirational and how wonderful each of them has been in helping me to raise such an enormous amount of money.

“It has been a real team effort over the last 12 months and everyone has played a full part.”

“Whenever I have called on them to help they have been there and we will never forget that,” said Councillor Beck who was accompanied by his wife Mary, the Mayoress of Hartlepool.

All of the volunteers have provided a variety of support, including in the cases of Scott and Matthew dressing up as Spider-Man and mayoral mascot Chair Bear respectively at fundraising events.

Councillor Beck also reserved special praise for Jason Anderson for his on-going support of fundraising events and activities via local community radio station Radio Hartlepool.

He added: “These volunteers are great role models. I know there are many other unsung heroes out there too and I would urge as many people as possible to follow their example and get involved in helping good causes in the town.”