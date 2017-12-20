Meal company to feed Hartlepool homeless this Christmas Day

Kind-hearted bosses at a healthy meal company are doing their bit to make sure that Hartlepool’s homeless population do not go hungry this Christmas.

This Christmas Fresh! The Meal Prep Company, are planning to help feed those in need across the Hartlepool area.

Chef Matt Charnley of The Blue Bells in Newton Bewley with Matt Jordinson of Fresh The Meal Prep Company.

Owner Matt Jordinson says that his firm’s products, which are popular with staff at Hartlepool United and Middlesbrough football clubs, will be helping supply three-course Christmas lunches for up to 180 people at St Aidan’s Kitchen, at St Aidan’s Church in Hartlepool, in Oxford Road, from noon until 2pm on Christmas Day.

Fresh offer meals such as skinny parmo, skinny lasagne, Thai green curry and its popular peri peri halloumi and giant cous cous.

Meals have been prepared by Matt Charnley and his team at The Blue Bells restaurant at Newton Bewley with the help of Brookers Wholesalers of Stockton.

Matt Jordinson, who is also a personal trainer, said: “I had the idea literally a couple of days ago and had a vision for helping people who need it most at Christmas.

“I made a few calls, put a shout out over social media and was blown away with the help and support of people locally in the area wanting to help out.

“I’m hoping to raise awareness and influence more people to take time out over Christmas to help those who need it most.”

Matt and the team at St Aidan’s Church will be led by Gemma Sampson on Christmas Day.

To volunteer to help out of for further information on Fresh and how it can help a workforce or charity go to www.freshmealprepco.co.uk, call 07841913509 or email: info@freshmealprepco.co.uk