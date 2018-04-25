Meet the candidates in the Hart ward for the Hartlepool Borough Council elections

Hartlepool residents go to the polls next month for the local elections.

Each day we will give candidates the opportunity to tell Mail readers why they are standing and why residents should vote for them.

There are three candidates for the Hart Ward who are hopeful of being elected onto Hartlepool Borough Council on May 3.

Here’s what they have to say.

GEORGE BRADE (Conservatives)

Hart Ward residents have a simple choice on the 3rd of May, Conservatives or Labour.

In past elections some of you put your faith in UKIP and elected six UKIP Councillors, five of them repaid your faith by abandoning UKIP and becoming independents.

Many of the six only stood for UKIP after falling out with several political groups they had previously been members of, now they’ve even abandoned UKIP.

Worse than that some of the ex-UKIP and the majority of the other independent councillors publicly voted against the councillors increase in allowances, then privately arranged for the same increases to be paid into there banks.

Can you trust independents?

If you want the councillors representing your ward to have any influence in maintaining and improving your area, then only the two traditional parties can help.

A vote for an Independent is a vote wasted, Independents have no influence within the council and therefore they cannot change any political policies or decisions you are unhappy with.

Only Conservatives can hold the council to account, vote Conservative May 3.

THOMAS CASSIDY (Independent)

I want to see positive change as your Independent councillor for the Hart Ward.

Hartlepool needs investment and only an effective Independent Group can challenge the dreadful Labour decisions that affect residents of this town.

Creating jobs, opening up more school places and tackling crime levels will be my priority, if elected I intend to start from day one.

A councillor is a representative of a ward and that’s what I’ll be, listening to residents and delivering on their behalf and not one that puts party political interests first.

That is why I am standing as an Independent. YOU the voter have the power to make Hartlepool a successful, fair and happy place by electing me as your Independent councillor.

Health care in Hartlepool is dangerously at risk and I cannot stand back and let Hartlepool hospital suffer any more closures under the Labour council, we need our hospital for our children and our grandparents, I will use all my power to make sure Hartlepool hospital is protected from further closures.

Vote Thomas Cassidy, your local Independent for the Hart Ward on May 3rd, 2018.

AILEEN KENDON (Labour)

I am very proud to have been selected as your Labour Party candidate in the Hart Ward.

Since 2010 I have been an active resident who lives within the ward tackling issues and concerns and being a voice for residents.

As your prospective councillor I will ensure this ward has a strategy/plan in place to deal with issues.

I have a strong work ethic and strongly believe you should be judged on accomplishments and results.

I believe I am the right person to represent this ward, I am the only candidate who lives on the ward, I will continue the good work I have started having run a successful residents group, to ensure we all live in a clean and safer environment.

To be a visible presence on the ward to earn the respect and trust of the people I wish to represent.

On May 3rd please vote for me Aileen Kendon working for YOU.

Thank you

