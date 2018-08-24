Meet the Hartlepool 9-year-old who cycled 70 miles in a day to help hospice patients

Super fundraiser Lewin Tubuna was aching and emotional after 70 miles of cycling for charity in 24 hours - and then said it was all worth it because of the poorly hospice patients he was helping.

The amazing nine-year-old posted a video after the first day of his bid to ride 150 miles coast-to-coast in three days.

Lewin and dad Suli get ready for the off.

He’s raising money for Alice House Hospice in Hartlepool and started his journey on Wednesday from Whitehaven in Cumbria to Hartlepool.

He posted a video online after the first day’s epic ride and said: “I have had a little cry. A bit emotional.

“My legs were aching but people in Alice House Hospice, the charity I am doing it for, are in far worse conditions than me so I would like you to just keep on sponsoring.”

Support has flooded in for Lewin since he began his journey. His original aim, when he began planning his project, was to raise £2,500.

He had already surpassed that with £2,882 pledged by his supporters before he had even set off.

And by the time he’d reached the end of his first day of cycling, the figure had shot up to £3,256.

Supporters also sent Lewin a string of messages, saying he was an inspiration and should be so proud of what he is doing. He was hailed as amazing and as a hero on his online fundraising page.

One hundred people have so far pledged donations to Lewin whose challenge lasts for three days and is expected to conclude today on his 10th birthday.

The Coast to Coast cycle team are ready to tackle 150 miles of cycling.

His proud dad Suli Tubuna told the Mail how the first day of cycling had gone, he said yesterday: “Lewin has been amazing and completed 70 miles yesterday. Was aching last night and a bit emotional but he is in high spirits today and ready to go. 50 miles today to Lanchester.”

The Hartlepool youngster even had the support of award-winning town fundraiser Lee Dodgson.

Lee, who won the Fundraiser of the Year title at the 2017 Best of Hartlepool Awards for his Land’s End to John O’Groats charity run which raised £40,000 for the hospice, was Lewin’s support driver on the first day of the cycling challenge which has the hashtag of #LEWTUBIKE150.

Lee said yesterday: “It’s going brilliant, Lewin covered a tough 70 mile yesterday and is raring to go today which will see him complete 45 mile.”

Looking smart as he gets ready for his first day of cycling.

Hospice community fundraiser Janice Forbes said Lewin was “a remarkable young man and an inspirational young person. We are all very proud of him.”

As well as Lewin and Suli, six other riders are taking on the challenge including other relatives.

To sponsor Lewin, visit https://hartlepoolhospice-fundraiser.everydayhero.com/uk/lewin-tubuna.

Lewin takes a breather during his epic challenge.

Time for rest and recovery.